Japan: there is a maximum alert for the eruption of the Sakurajima volcano; video

The Sakurajima volcano in southwestern Japan has erupted.
EFE (Japan Meteorological Agency, JMA)
It is one of the most active volcanoes in the Asian country.
July 24, 2022, 12:19 PM
The Sakurajima volcano in southwestern Japan has erupted, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced today, asking citizens to evacuate the area.
The volcano, located in Kagoshima prefecture, erupted at 08:05 am (local time) and the detached stones fell up to 2.5 kilometers away from it, although there were no immediate reports of injuries after the eruption.
After it, the JMA raised the alert to the maximum level, from 3 to 5. It is the first time that this measure has been taken for this volcano. In addition, the agency asked citizens to evacuate the area and be careful with falling rocks.
Some 600 people live within a 4-kilometer radius around Sakurajima, one of Japan’s most active volcanoes, and the approach to its crater has been prohibited since 2016.
Japan is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and has 110 active volcanoes on its territory.
気象庁によりますと、24日午後8時5分ごろ鹿児島県の桜島で「噴火が発生した」ということで
気象庁 は 桜島 に 噴火警報 を 発表 し うえ で 、 噴火警 戒 レベル 最も 高い レベル 5 の 「」 に 引き上げ 引き上げ まし た。https://t.co/6ttY1KLLGZ#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/45aO4ytZtQ
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) July 24, 2022
