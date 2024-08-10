Japan | The surprise move of the world’s most conservative central bank spooked investors

Last week’s interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan seemed to be too much for investors who adopted the carry trade strategy.

The Bank of Japan has been called the last bastion of loose money. Now, however, it spooked investors with its interest rate hike. Was it a mistake or just the right move at the right time?

One a while ago there was a cautious optimism in the air.

Japan’s stagnant economy showed signs of picking up after a long time. Above all, it seemed to be finally breaking out of its deflationary cycle that had already started more than 30 years ago.