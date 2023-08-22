Now it’s official. On Thursday, operations to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant devastated in March 2011 into the sea will begin. This was decided by Japanese premier Fumio Kishida, after last Sunday inspecting the plant being decommissioned, and having met with local associations of the fishermen. The authorization for the procedure had been given by Kishida’s predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, in April 2021.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said last July that the Japanese government’s plan is in line with global safety standards and has a “negligible radiological impact on people and the environment”. The agency specified that it will maintain a presence at the plant during operations and publish data that will be shared with the global community.

The Tokyo government’s decision did not go down well with several countries, primarily its neighbours, including China which has banned some food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures, and the local fish industry, worried about the reputation of products from area.