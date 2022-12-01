Tokyo – A cargo ship, the Poseidon, ran aground on a highway embankment in the Japanese city of Yanai, in Yamaguchi Prefectureon the southwestern tip of Japan’s largest island, Honshu.

The 70-metre-long vessel was in transit from Mitajiri to Hiroshima when it ran aground on the embankment of Highway 188.

According to Japanese media reports, none of the crew were injured and no pollution was recorded. The vessel was rescued at around 9.40am and towed to Yanai Anchorage for inspection. The extent of the damage is not known.

The ship was built in 2016 and sails under the flag of Japan.