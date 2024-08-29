Thursday, August 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Japan | The powerful Shanshan typhoon landed in Japan, hundreds of thousands were instructed to evacuate

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2024
in World Europe
0
Japan | The powerful Shanshan typhoon landed in Japan, hundreds of thousands were instructed to evacuate
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the Japanese public broadcasting company NHK, several dozen people have been injured.

in Japan authorities have instructed hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate on the southern island of Kyushu in the path of Typhoon Shanshan. Japan’s strongest typhoon of the current year made landfall in the southern part of the island of Kyushu early Thursday morning local time.

According to the Japanese public broadcasting company NHK, several dozen people have been injured. In addition, at least one person is said to be missing.

Most of the injuries are caused by windows broken by strong winds. The injuries of the injured are not life-threatening.

The authorities have warned local residents of dangerous floods, landslides and high waves.

The storm has also brought heavy rains to a large part of Japan already on Tuesday. Local media reported Tuesday that three members of the same family were killed in Aichi Prefecture when a landslide buried their house.

Typhoon has suspended work at Japan’s major car factories. Among other things, Toyota has stopped production at all of its factories in Japan. According to reports, Nissan and Honda also decided to shut down operations at their factories on the island of Kyushu.

According to Kyushu’s electricity operator, almost 255,000 households are without electricity.

Japanese airlines have canceled more than 500 domestic flights from Thursday and Friday. Bullet train traffic has also been stopped on the island of Kyushu.

Rescue workers work at a landslide site in Gamagori, central Japan, on Thursday. Picture: Kyodo news

A landslide destroyed houses in Gamagori, central Japan. Picture: Kyodo news

#Japan #powerful #Shanshan #typhoon #landed #Japan #hundreds #thousands #instructed #evacuate

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian citizen deceived by scammers caught trying to set fire to military registration and enlistment office

Russian citizen deceived by scammers caught trying to set fire to military registration and enlistment office

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]