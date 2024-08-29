Japan | The powerful Shanshan typhoon landed in Japan, hundreds of thousands were instructed to evacuate

Japan|According to the Japanese public broadcasting company NHK, several dozen people have been injured.

in Japan authorities have instructed hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate on the southern island of Kyushu in the path of Typhoon Shanshan. Japan’s strongest typhoon of the current year made landfall in the southern part of the island of Kyushu early Thursday morning local time.

According to the Japanese public broadcasting company NHK, several dozen people have been injured. In addition, at least one person is said to be missing.

Most of the injuries are caused by windows broken by strong winds. The injuries of the injured are not life-threatening.

The authorities have warned local residents of dangerous floods, landslides and high waves.

The storm has also brought heavy rains to a large part of Japan already on Tuesday. Local media reported Tuesday that three members of the same family were killed in Aichi Prefecture when a landslide buried their house.

Typhoon has suspended work at Japan’s major car factories. Among other things, Toyota has stopped production at all of its factories in Japan. According to reports, Nissan and Honda also decided to shut down operations at their factories on the island of Kyushu.

According to Kyushu’s electricity operator, almost 255,000 households are without electricity.

Japanese airlines have canceled more than 500 domestic flights from Thursday and Friday. Bullet train traffic has also been stopped on the island of Kyushu.

Rescue workers work at a landslide site in Gamagori, central Japan, on Thursday.