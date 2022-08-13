Japan | The popularity of the Japanese government in the bottom readings – in the background, the connections of politicians to a religious sect whose actions were the motive of Abe’s suspected shooter

The activities of the questionable United Church, called a sect, and the ruling party LDP’s links to it have aroused widespread outrage in Japan.

in Japan is the prime minister told this week Fumio Kishida and this government’s popularity has dropped to the lowest readings of its entire term.

Japan Broadcasting Corporation NHK reported on Monday, that only 46 percent of voters support Kishida’s government and 28 percent oppose it. Support is the lowest since October 2021, when Kishida became prime minister.

News agency By Kyodo News the figures of the opinion poll are slightly better, and according to them, the government is supported by about 54.1 percent of the voters.

The reason for the decline in popularity is, among other things, Japan’s worsened coronavirus epidemic and economic difficulties. However, the most significant reason is considered to be the government politicians’ contact with the United Church.

Korean origin The neo-religious movement Yjättimiskirkko has received a lot of attention since the former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in July.

The person arrested for the shooting said that he aimed his attack at the United Church. He accused the church of his family’s theft and Abe’s family for supporting the church.

Abe and Kishida both represent the LDP party, which has ruled Japan for decades.

Kyodo News reported on Fridaythat so far at least 20 government politicians have admitted to having been in contact with the United Church.

Politicians have, for example, participated in events connected to the United Church, sent congratulatory messages to the church and sold fundraising tickets for the church’s events. Some have also received support for campaigning from it.

Kishida on Wednesday changed the seven ministers of his government who were connected to the United Church.

For example, Abe’s younger brother had to give up his ministerial position Nobuo Kishiwho received support from the church for election campaigning.

Despite the changes, there are still connections to the church in the political leadership. By Kyodo News in a survey conducted by about 85 percent of voters were of the opinion that politicians should sever all relations with the United Church. 483 Japanese answered the survey.

Shinzō Abe’s brother, Nobuo Kishi, spoke at a news conference in Tokyo on August 2, when he was still Japan’s defense minister.

The Unification Church is known for aggressive fundraising and mass weddings. According to critics, the church is more of a religious sect.

In Japan, several lawsuits have been filed against the Unification Church, alleging that it has pressured, cheated and threatened citizens in order to get money from them.

The person arrested for shooting former Prime Minister Abe said that he was bitter towards the church because his mother fell under its influence and the family went bankrupt because of it.

Abe had given speeches at the events of the United Church’s sister organization and sent a message of support to the church’s mass wedding.

Abe also joins the church of his grandfather, who served as Prime Minister of Japan from 1957 to 1960 Nobusuke Kishin through. He was in contact with the founder of the church.

Leader of the Unification Church Sun Myung Moon According to Reuters, starting in the 1960s, he established relations with Japan’s political elite while campaigning against communism in the country.

According to Kyodo, the suspect in Abe’s shooting stated during the investigation that Kishi “invited” the church to Japan.

“That’s why I killed Abe.”