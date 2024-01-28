Japan | The person sentenced to death for arson of the anime studio accepts his punishment

A total of 36 people were killed in the fire in 2019.

An anime studio a 45-year-old Japanese man sentenced to death for arson says he accepts his sentence, even though he has appealed it, Japanese media reported on Sunday.

The man, interviewed by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, said that the sentence was appealed so that he would still have a chance to speak to people.

“As the person who caused this incident, I will try to speak as much as possible during the trial. There are still a few things that I want to leave behind as a lesson for others,” the man reasoned.

In total 36 people were killed in 2019 when a man set fire to the Kyoto Animation company's studio in Kyoto. The man suspected the studio of stealing his work and ideas, which the studio has denied.

The death penalty is still in use and widely supported in Japan. At the end of last year, two hundred convicts were awaiting execution.