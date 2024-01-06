Japan | The old man survived five days in the ruins of the earthquake

The work of thousands of rescue workers has been hampered by bad weather and roads destroyed by the earthquake.

Over 90-year-old woman found alive in collapsed house in western Japan five days after powerful earthquake, reports The Guardian.

A woman found in the city of Suzu in Ishikawa Prefecture survived the powerful earthquake that struck Japan on New Year's Day. At least 126 people have died in the devastating earthquake. More than 200 people are said to be still missing. According to The Guardian, a person's chances of survival decrease significantly after 72 hours.

The highest number of deaths has been recorded in the city of Wajima, where 69 people have died. In Suzu, 38 deaths have been recorded. More than 500 people are said to have been injured.

According to the Japanese authorities, the earthquake on New Year's Day had a magnitude of 7.6. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude was 7.5. The earthquake occurred in the Ishikawa region on Japan's main island, Honshu.

A tremor toppled buildings and caused landslides. The authorities have warned that the already cracked roads may collapse completely.

The work of thousands of rescue workers has been hampered by bad weather and roads destroyed by the earthquake. Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida told the government's emergency meeting that the country's government must fix the roads quickly so that the authorities can help people in the still isolated areas.

In Ishikawa, almost 24,000 households are still without electricity and more than 66,400 without running water. Power outages and water shortages have also affected the operation of hospitals and nursing homes in the area.

More than 30,000 people are still staying in the government's emergency accommodation.