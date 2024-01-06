Japan | The number of victims of the earthquake rose to 110, the rubble dogs are still searching for the missing

On the main island of Japan, Honshu, rescue efforts are still continuing, but the rescuers' hope is fading.

of Japan 110 dead have already been found in the wake of the powerful earthquake that shook the central part of Finland on New Year's Day in the morning. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Rescue efforts continued on Saturday on Japan's main island of Honshu, where officials believe the death toll will continue to rise. According to the authorities, 210 people are still missing on the island.

Thousands the rescue workers' work has been hampered by bad weather. In addition, snowfall has been promised for the island of Honshu on Sunday.

According to AFP reporters on the island, the hope of the rescue workers is running low. For example, in the city of Suzu, the earthquake left behind dozens of badly damaged buildings.

Ruin dogs go through buildings. When the dog finds a dead person, the house is left alone until the coroners can identify the body with the relatives, Masayo Kikuchi tells AFP.

In Suzu harbor, the tsunami waves damaged several fishing vessels, and some of them washed ashore. In addition, one person died after being swept away by strong waves.

Several the meter-high tsunami waves also wreaked havoc in the coastal village of Shiromaru and brought wood, metal and plastic debris to the village.

“We have not received help. The main street is in ruins, and nothing has been done about the situation,” says a resident of Shiromaru Toshio Sakashita69, told AFP.

Another resident, 82 years old Yukio Teraokasaid he lost his home on Monday.

“We can no longer live in our house,” said Teraoka, 82, as he shoveled the heavy sand brought by the waves from the ruins of his home.