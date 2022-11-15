The question is simple: Will Japan be capable of breaking down the wall of the round of 16 in a World Cup? Up to three times they have collided with that barrier, the last one in Russia 2018, and overcoming that tie in Qatar would mean a liberation for the blue samurai that would lead them to become the team they want to be, a world power at the level of the classics of the football landscape.

Since Japan played its first World Cup in France in 1998, it has not failed an edition and always with the same mentality, that of growing. Maximum ambition in each tournament, but always a problem, the round of 16. In Korea and Japan 2002 they lost to Turkey (0-1), in South Africa 2010 against Paraguay on penalties (0-0) and in Russia 2018 against Poland (0-1).

Failures that slow down the football development plan of a country that opted in the 1990s to strengthen its league in order to promote its national team. Thirty years later it is common to see Japanese footballers who decide to make the leap to European clubs, you just have to review the list of players that make up the team for this event in Qatar, but something is missing. that step. Getting Japan to achieve something important in a big event like the World Cup and soccer displacing the fans for other sports like baseball, rugby or volleyball (sumo is untouchable).

look at home



Looking ahead to 2022, those responsible for Japanese football have once again looked home. After historical bets by selectors like Falcao or Zico in the eagerness to learn, between 2010 and 2018 the team had three foreign coaches in a row –Alberto Zaccheroni, Javier Aguirre and Vahid Halilhodžić– but the results did not arrive in the way that was intended . For this reason, for the cycle that was to take the blue samurai to Qatar, they opted for Hajime Moriyasu, a coach who shone at the helm of Sanfrecce Hiroshima and who they have trusted to prepare Japan for this new challenge.

On his squad list, many well-known names. From Takefusa Kubo, who this season has accumulated confidence in Real Sociedad, to Takumi Minamino, a former Liverpool player now at Monaco, passing through experienced footballers such as Nagatomo or Kawashima, with four World Cups under his belt.