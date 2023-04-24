sport

High-contact sports like soccer were once considered off-limits for the elderly due to the risk of injury. But in Japan, where people aged 65 and older make up nearly a third of the country’s population, more active and relatively healthy older adults are changing perceptions of what older adults can do. “For an aging society, it’s a good example of what people can still do,” says Yutaka Ito, general secretary of Soccer For Life, an organization responsible for creating Tokyo’s senior soccer leagues, where the minimum age is 60 years in which several over eighty-year-olds also participate. At 93, former race car designer and Ice Bear team goalkeeper Shingo Shiozawa is the oldest man on the court.



02:15