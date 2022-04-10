Sasaki has made a ‘perfect game’ (left all batters at zero) in the Japanese Major: in the US it has only happened 23 times in 150 years
They call it ‘The Monster of the Reiwa’ because its fastball reaches speeds of 163km / h. He is Roki Sasaki and will go down in history as the first baseball pitcher in Japan to have made a perfect game. It had never happened in 28 years of Npb, the Japanese Major League. In his Lotte Marines’ 6-0 win against the Orix Buffaloes, the 20-year-old right dropped the 27 batters of the 9 innings to zero. No man on the ground. And 19 strikeouts achieved, above all – in fact – using the ‘straight’, in 105 jumps. He also made the record of 13 consecutive hitters knocked out – never before. To tell of Sasaki’s rare feat, in 150 years of American Major League Baseball, there have only been 23 perfect matches on the mountain, the most recent being signed by Felix Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners on August 15, 2012. Sasaki, already on the list of the wishes of the US franchises, he finished 16th in the Npb. In Japan, baseball is one of the national sports along with sumo.
Business
–
“I did my best – said Sasaki after the game -. Honestly, I didn’t think I could do it: I just trusted Matsukawa to the end.” Marine manager Tadahito Iguchi said there is “no doubt” about Sasaki’s talent and also praised Matsukawa, the 18-year-old rookie-catcher: “This isn’t something everyone can do, you need a lot of experience.” Sasaki rose to prominence as a high school pitcher: he signed with Chiba Lotte in 2020 at the age of 18. “He is doing well, but playing a perfect game at 20 is extraordinary”, commented Iguchi.
April 10, 2022 (change April 10, 2022 | 22:36)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Japan #time #history #perfect #pitcher
Leave a Reply