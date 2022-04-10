They call it ‘The Monster of the Reiwa’ because its fastball reaches speeds of 163km / h. He is Roki Sasaki and will go down in history as the first baseball pitcher in Japan to have made a perfect game. It had never happened in 28 years of Npb, the Japanese Major League. In his Lotte Marines’ 6-0 win against the Orix Buffaloes, the 20-year-old right dropped the 27 batters of the 9 innings to zero. No man on the ground. And 19 strikeouts achieved, above all – in fact – using the ‘straight’, in 105 jumps. He also made the record of 13 consecutive hitters knocked out – never before. To tell of Sasaki’s rare feat, in 150 years of American Major League Baseball, there have only been 23 perfect matches on the mountain, the most recent being signed by Felix Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners on August 15, 2012. Sasaki, already on the list of the wishes of the US franchises, he finished 16th in the Npb. In Japan, baseball is one of the national sports along with sumo.