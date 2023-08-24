Labor inspection authorities in Japan have confirmed that a 26-year-old doctor died by suicide a year ago due to the stress of overwork, specifically over 200 hours of overtime worked in one month. This was revealed by the doctor’s family, Shingo Takashima, taken from CNN. According to the family’s lawyers, Takashima had worked more than 207 hours of overtime in the month before his death and had not taken a day off in three months, as determined by the competent government inspection body, which attributed the suicide of the young doctor to working conditions in the hospital where he worked in the city of Kobe.

The Konan Medical Center however, he denied the allegations. “We do not acknowledge that we imposed excessive workloads on him,” said Eisei Gu, head of the hospital, quoted by The Ashay Shimbun. According to the hospital, Takashima began working as a resident in April 2020 and had been working as a specialist since April 2022, aiming to become a gastroenterologist. The investigation therefore established that his death was an occupational accident induced by long working hours, highlighting the immense pressure exerted on healthcare workers.

Second the Ministry of Health, Labor and WelfareJapan has long battled the culture of overwork, with employees from various sectors reporting punitive hours, pressure from supervisors and deference to the company: Takashima’s family decided to speak up about their son’s suicide so that there is a change in the country .