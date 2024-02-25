Japan's record low birth rate threatens a more than a thousand-year-old tradition when the country has no young people to continue the festival.

Set almost naked men push their way towards the Konomiya temple. Each of them tries to stick to the shinto a man chosen by the temple, whose touch is believed to drive away evil spirits.

I saw the BBC tells About the Hadaka Matsuri, a naku festival that was held this week in the city of Inazawa, Japan.

It's a 1,250-year-old tradition, but this year the festival was completely exceptional: for the first time in centuries, women could also participate.

It's about it hasn't been that women were forbidden to participate – it's just that no one had ever come to ask if they could participate too, explains Naruhito Tsunoda for the BBC.

Unlike men, women participating in the Hadaka Matsuri did not rush to the temple or to touch the shin-otoko. They also didn't wear the tiny fundoshi pants that westerners have seen at least on sumo wrestlers.

Instead, the women dressed in short happi jackets.

Matsuri means festival in Japanese.

There are no set dates for festivals, but their time varies depending on the year and region. However, festivals often coincide with large traditional celebrations, marking the beginning of spring setsubuni and honoring the ancestors the oboneto the connection.

The naku festival Hadaka Matsuri is one of the country's most famous festivals and is celebrated all over Japan.

However, in some parts of the country, the future of the traditional celebration is at stake.

Kokuseki Temple Iwate Prefecture has announced that this year's naku festival will be the last of its kind.

The reason is the lack of young people who would keep the tradition alive.

The decision of the Kokusek temple was reported, for example, by the South China Morning Post magazine, which by Organizing the Hadaka Matsuri festival had become a burden on the area's aging population.

Japan's population is one of the fastest aging in the world.