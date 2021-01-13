Each country has its own traditions. In Japan, each year in January, young people celebrate their coming of age. It is an ancestral ceremony, but several cities have been forced to cancel it because of the Covid-19 epidemic. Others organized it online. The city of Kawasaki is almost an exception. She has decided not to deprive 20-year-olds of this unique meeting.

“I am well aware that the risk of contamination exists. But I’m here because it’s an event that you only experience once in your life. It is also an opportunity to meet again friends that I had lost sight of “, testifies Naomi Ooba, student. However, to participate, you must submit to a few rules: physical distancing, wearing a mask, using hydroalcoholic gel, taking your temperature. During the ceremony, teachers and officials provide advice to young adults. Generally, those concerned will have lunch with friends afterwards, but gatherings are prohibited this year because of the Covid-19.