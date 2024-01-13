Japan | The cockpit window was broken in the Boeing 737-800 plane carrying dozens of people

According to Kyodo, there were 59 passengers and six staff members on the flight. The plane was returned to the starting field.

Japanese On Saturday, All Nippon Airways returned the Boeing 737-800 model plane back to its departure airport. A crack was found in the plane's cockpit window.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency, citing the Kyodo News news agency.

According to Kyodo, there were 59 passengers and six staff members on the flight. None of them were injured.

The plane was on a domestic flight in Japan, en route from Sapporo to Toyama.

Boeing's airplanes have been in the headlines a lot lately. In the first week of January, a Boeing aircraft used by Alaskan Airlines made an emergency landing in the United States. The passenger compartment wall panel had come off shortly after takeoff in the Boeing 737 Max 9 model plane.

On Friday, the US Aviation Authority extended the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft indefinitely.