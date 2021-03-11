The Government and citizens held commemorations in different cities of the country to honor the victims of the most fateful natural disaster in its history: the earthquake and tsunami that left 20,000 people dead. A decade later, the destruction and the resulting catastrophe at the Fukushima nuclear plant still leave consequences in a recovery process that does not end.

At 2:46 pm on March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami struck the northeast coast of Japan. The destruction was abysmal. Around 20,000 people died, at least 160,000 were forced to evacuate at the time, and the ensuing collapse of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant released radioactive contamination, increasing the scale of the disaster.

This Thursday, at the same time, Emperor Naruhito and his wife led a minute of silence, at the Tokyo National Theater, to remember the fatalities.

“The magnitude of the damage caused by the disaster is so profound that the unforgettable memory of the tragedy still lingers in my mind (…) I consider it important to heal the emotional scars and ensure the physical and mental health of those affected, including the elderly and the elderly. children, “said the emperor during the annual ceremony that this time was held before a small audience, because the capital and other nearby areas are in a state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the challenges facing survivors have been precisely compounded by the pandemic and natural disasters, including a recent strong earthquake in the region.

Citizens raise balloons in honor of the victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Taro, Iwate Prefecture, on March 11, 2021, on the 10th anniversary of the 9.0 magnitude earthquake that also caused a nuclear disaster. © AFP / Jiji Press

Private commemorations were also held across the country in which citizens laid flowers on graves and sent letters to their families and friends missing at sea.

About 50 kilometers south of the plant, in the coastal city of Iwaki, which has since become a hub for employees working on nuclear decommissioning, about two dozen residents gathered to decorate the Akiba shrine. . A place that has become a symbol of resistance for the survivors, as it was slightly affected by the tsunami while nearby houses were razed or burned.

A resident throws sheets with messages for loved ones into the sea in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, on March 11, 2021, on the 10th anniversary of the 9.0 magnitude earthquake that triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster. © AFP / Jiji Press

“I want to tell my mother that my children, who were all close to her, are fine. I came here to thank you that our family is living safely,” said Atsushi Niizuma, one of the attendees who prayed for his mother, who was devastated by the waves, when he tried to return home for his belongings.

Fear that the tragedy of Fukushima was forgotten

The direct deaths from the tragedy were joined by subsequent deaths. The government recognizes another 3,700 deaths, mostly in Fukushima prefecture, due to consequences triggered by the disaster, such as stress.

Although the Japanese authorities have invested heavily in the recovery, a decade has not been long enough to compensate for the damage. About $ 300 billion has been directed towards roads, train lines, houses and other key infrastructure, mostly rebuilt in the affected region, but in the areas around the Fukushima plant, concerns about radiation levels persist. .

Some cities have become uninhabitable, so more than 40,000 people are still unable to return to their homes.

The work to dismantle the destroyed Fukushima Dai-ichi plant, deal with polluted water and solid waste, and make the area safe is immense, as some experts say it could take up to a century to return the facility to a usable state. .

Approximately 5,000 employees work behind closed doors each day dismantling the damaged building, which still has around 880 tons of melted fuel debris in its reactors.

While there are pending recoveries, the Government has already indicated that this would be the last year in which it organizes a national commemoration for the tragedy, reason why some fear that the country begins to forget the seriousness of what happened.

Even more so when in the midst of the aftermath, Japan contemplates once again the role of nuclear plants to generate energy and cooperate in the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 that seeks to combat global warming. But a NHK public television poll found that 85% of Japanese people are concerned about nuclear accidents.

Protesters hold banners during an anti-nuclear protest outside the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, in Tokyo, Japan, on March 11, 2021, when the 10th anniversary of the disaster. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Although the mass demonstrations against nuclear power in the wake of 11-3 have subsided, mistrust persists. Dozens of people participated in an anti-nuclear protest in front of the headquarters of the plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power, precisely in commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the fateful event.

Tomoaki Kobayakawa, who ran the plant’s operating company at the time of the disaster, said in a statement that the company is determined to continue the cleanup and help develop jobs and businesses related to that process.

“We do not consider the 10th anniversary to be a breaking point and we will never let the Fukushima Daiichi accident be forgotten,” he said.

