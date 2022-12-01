Japan beat Spain 2-1 to qualify for the 2022 World Cup play-offs from first place in the group

The Japan national football team defeated the Spanish team at the World Cup in Qatar. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Doha at the Khalifa International Stadium and ended with a score of 2:1. In the 11th minute, the Spanish striker Alvaro Morata opened the scoring, but at the beginning of the second half, with a difference of three minutes, the Japanese Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka scored one goal each and put their team ahead. Thus, Japan, having scored six points, took first place in Group E and advanced to the playoffs. The Spaniards also advanced to the 1/8 stage of the tournament, stopping at the second line in the table with four points.

In the other Group E match, Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2. The winners included Serge Gnabry, Niklas Füllkrug and Kai Havertz, who scored twice. The Germans scored four points and took third place in the table, losing to the Spaniards on the difference between goals scored and conceded.

Earlier Thursday, December 1, the Moroccan national team advanced to the playoffs of the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. In the decisive match of the third round, the team beat the Canadian footballers with a score of 2:1. Goals were scored by midfielder Hakim Ziyech and striker Youssef En-Nesiri.

The World Cup in Qatar started on November 20 and will last until December 18. The Russian national team misses the tournament due to the sanctions of the International Football Federation.