With 3 medals, Brazil climbs to the podium with 2 judokas and the “fairy” on a day of Japan’s comeback in women’s football

Japan took 1st place in the medal table at the Paris Olympics, with 4 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze, for a total of 7 medals. In 2nd place, Australia has 4 golds and 2 silvers. Brazil is 14th, with 2 bronzes and 1 silver.

In 3rd place, the United States has 12 medals, confirming the favoritism of the bookmakers, as shown by Poder360.The US team won 3 golds, 6 silvers and 3 bronzes. Next came the home team. France has 3 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronzes.

See the medal table:

Brazil

Brazil’s performance was marked by the silver medal for judoka Willian Lima, who won the Brazilian team’s first medal in the up to 66 kg category. In the women’s category, judoka Larissa Pimenta beat Italian Odette Giuffrida in the dispute for 3rd place and took bronze in judo up to 52 kg.

Almost at the same time, the “little fairy” Rayssa Leal won the 2nd bronze in women’s street skateboarding, totaling 253.37 points, behind Japanese Coco Yoshizawa and Liz Akama.

The team Brazilian artistic gymnastics team won a place in the team finals at the Paris Olympic Games. Gymnast Rebeca Andrade was behind only American Simone Biles in the sum of the scores for all apparatus.

In women’s football, BBrazil suffered a comeback from Japan in injury time, after leading 1-0. In women’s handball, the Brazilian team They opened up a 5-goal lead, but were turned around by Hungary in the final seconds and were defeated 25-24.

Expulsion

Two Brazilian athletes from the swimming team were punished for indiscipline during the Olympics. Swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira was expelled from the Olympics and Gabriel Santos was punished. The two allegedly left the Olympic Village without authorization on the night of last Friday (27).

The decision was made by mutual agreement between members of the technical committee, the swimming team leader and the CBDA (Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports). Ana Carolina received a greater punishment for having argued with the technical committee.