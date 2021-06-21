TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Monday pledged $10 billion in financial aid for projects to cut carbon emissions in Asia, such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and a switch from coal-fired power plants to natural gas to help with its energy transition.

In a virtual meeting with energy ministers of the Association Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN) Comprising ten countries, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kageyama proposed multiple measures to support the region, including helping each country set a realistic path toward net zero carbon emissions and developing a roadmap to achieve it.

The financial support includes loans and investments from the Japanese public and private sectors and is aimed at helping reduce net carbon emissions to zero, said Takeshi Suda, director of international affairs at the Ministry of Industry.

“There has been rapid progress in divestiture in fossil fuel projects in the international financial industry… But to achieve the goal of net zero carbon emissions in ASEAN it is important to find a mechanism to attract investment and financing for a variety of projects and technologies that contribute to the energy transition,” he added. .