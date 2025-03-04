On the morning of Tuesday, an unprecedented forest fire in almost 50 years has devastated 2,600 hectares In Japan, becoming the largest since 1975, when 2,700 hectares burned in Kushiro, on the island of Hokkaido. As reported by the Disaster Management Agency, the fire has caused The death of a person and has caused damage to at least 80 buildings.

The fire, which covers an area seven times greater than the New York Central Park, has forced the authorities to recommend the evacuation of 4,600 people. Of these, 3,939 have come to enabled shelters. “For now, nothing indicates that the fire is controlled,” said a spokesman for the city of Ofunato, located in the north of the archipelago.

To combat the flames, some have been deployed 2,000 firefighters together with military helicopters. However, adverse weather conditions have hindered their work. The region has experienced a drastic rainfall In the last month, with only 2.5 millimeters in January, a historically low figure compared to the average of 41 millimeters. This water deficit adds to a context of record temperatures in Japan, in line with the global trend of extreme phenomena associated with the Climate changeaccording to the National Meteorological Agency.

The authorities hope that The rain or snow forecasted for the night from Tuesday to Wednesday Contribute to the extinction of firealthough there is also the risk that the bad weather prevents helicopters throwing water on the flames. Meanwhile, the forests in the area continue to be wrapped in dense white smoke clouds, according to aerial images of Japanese television.