The future the film drew in 1982 Blade runner It was not encouraging, but at least he did not conceive for 2019, the date on which the odyssey against the replicants took place, a pandemic. He also imagined us already cruising the cities in flying cars.

Those who are disappointed in this 2020 marked by the coronavirus can find a little relief in the announcement of the Japanese company SkyDrive. The company has released a video with the tests of a manned flying vehicle, the SD-03, in which it shows how the device transports its pilot for about four minutes in the Toyota company test field.

“We are very happy to have achieved the first manned flight of a flying car in Japan,” said the CEO of SkyDrive company. I hope to commercialize the small aircraft in 2023. They boast that it is the smallest eVTOL (vertical take-off and landing) vehicle in the world. It measures two meters high by four meters long and another four meters wide.

To fly, it has electric motors that feed four rotors, each with two propellers that rotate in the opposite direction, each with its own motor to ensure, the company points out, that safety is guaranteed during the flight. In the tests, the pilot of the flying car was assisted by a computer control system that ensured flight stability, about three meters above the ground.

The company aims to get approval for further tests outside of Toyota’s testing field by the end of 2020. It also leaves for the future to know the price that the unique device will have in the market.

The Japanese bet adds to that of the Daimler company, manufacturer of Mercedes, which launched a project to fill the skies of the most congested cities with Volocopters. It is a flying taxi with capacity for two people that replaces the helicopter’s large propeller with a crown with 18 small rotors similar to those of drones and that boasts a range of 27 kilometers. The company believes that in 10 years its fleet of vololocopters will carry 100,000 people per hour.

Also Boeing and Airbus, the aeronautical giants, and also Porsche are preparing their own projects of this technology that is still incipient and excessively expensive. In January, Uber and Hyundai announced that they were teaming up to create their 100% electric flying taxi.