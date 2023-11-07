The Nikkei index closed down 1.34 percent to 32,271.82 points.

The index had closed at its highest level in more than a month in the previous session, after gaining 6.5 percent in four sessions.

The broader Topix index closed 1.17 percent lower at 2,332.91 points.

US Treasury yields rose last night as investors grew warier about the week’s large bids for securities and bonds that could determine whether there is enough demand for US government debt to push interest rates lower again.