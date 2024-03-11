Nikkei 225 Index rises 18.6% in 2024; The current value of the Tokyo Stock Exchange has not been reached since December 1989

The Japanese stock market returned to record values ​​in 2024 after the value of the Nikkei 225 market index rose above 40,000 points. This year, the market price indicator rose more than 18.6%. The last time values ​​were reached was in December 1989, 34 years ago.

Changes to the country's financial rules influenced recent increases. With the changes, companies on the Japanese stock market's main indicator will have to increase dividend payments to shareholders or buy shares from the company itself again.

The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange encompasses the 225 largest companies in the country and around 40% of the companies listed are in the technology sector, these being the most benefited from the current increases.

However, companies from other sectors also had boom in your assets. The vehicle assembly company Mitsubishi saw its share value increase by more than 43% in 2024. The Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings, in turn, grown up more than 30%. These increases contributed to the Nikkei 225 rising 18.6% and reaching a record high.

Despite recent increases, the Japanese stock market has experienced decades of “hibernation” after rises and falls of the Nikkei 225 in the 1980s.

RISE AND FALL OF THE NIKKEI 225 IN THE 1980s

In the 1980s, Japan signed an agreement that intended to devalue the US dollar in relation to the French, German, British and Japanese currencies – the Plaza Agreement. With the appreciation of the yen, companies in the country of the rising sun reduced their exports and the country's economy slowed down.

To overcome the situation, the Japanese government changed monetary policy and loosened the exchange rate. The change generated inflation in the value of properties and shares in the country, having its trigger in December 1989, when the government intervened by increasing the interest rate.

Such interference then caused the fall of 1989, with the value of shares in Japan recovering only this year. The interval for the return of the highs was longer than the recovery of the New York Stock Exchange in 1929 – this being considered the longest crash of actions in history.

STOCK EXCHANGE RECORD IN 2024

Despite returning to the same level as decades ago only this year, the Tokyo Stock Exchange still stands out in 2023, being the most profitable market in Asia. The Nikkei 225 also managed to outperform the North American market index S&P 500, which lists the largest companies on the United States stock exchange.

To return rising asset prices, Japan began to benefit from its weak currency and low interest rates to attract foreign investment. In early 2014, $1.00 bought ¥ 101.8. Ten years later, $1.00 buys ¥ 147.1, a reduction in the value of the Japanese currency of almost 32% in relation to the dollar. From December 2022 to March this year, the dollar rose 4.27%.

The devaluation of the yen against the dollar also contributed to an inflationary cycle, which impacted the main developed countries. The CPI (Consumer Price Index) recorded a rate of 4.3% in January 2023. This is the highest level since August 1981. In 1 year, until January 2024, it dropped to 2. 2%, but it is still at a historically high level for the last 5 years. Japan's annual inflation target is 2%.

Even with higher inflation in recent months, the country maintained the interest rate in the country at -0.1%. This level contributed to the devaluation of the yen against the dollar.

O Jiji Press said on Wednesday (March 6, 2024) that the meeting of BOJ (Bank of Japan) March may result in a rise in interest rates is reasonable. It would be the first rate change since 2016 and the first increase since 2007.

Investors expect an end to negative interest rates at the March 18-19 or April 25-26 meetings.

In a 2023 economic analysis of the country, the international financial fund Goldman Sachs states what “In addition to government reforms, the Japanese stock market has also been boosted this year [2023] due to the expectation that the Bank of Japan would put an end to its ultra-flexible monetary policy”.

The American Warren Buffett, one of the richest investors in the world, also has positive expectations for the results of the Tokyo Stock Exchange shares.

In May 2023, he said he was investing in the companies Mitsubishi, Itochu, Mitsui, Sumitomo and Marubeni. After that, shareholders around the world followed in Buffett's footsteps, increasing the value of the shares of the companies in which he invested by more than 180%.

He argues that the shares of companies to which he has allocated resources are “ridiculously” below price and focused on the long term.

RECESSION IN THE 4TH QUARTER

Despite the stock market's record, the Asian country entered recession after economic activity shrank for the 2nd quarter in a row. It fell 0.1% in the 4th quarter compared to the 3rd. It had already dropped 0.7% in the previous quarter. Japan lost its position as the 3rd largest economy in the world to Germany.

Japan's GDP grew by 2% in 2023 compared to the previous year. In the 4th quarter, the annualized rate fell by 0.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

WORLDWIDE CONTEXT

The record high in the Nikkei 225 index is not a phenomenon seen only in Japan. Stock markets in the United States and Brazil have also stood out in recent months.

In 2024, the North American Dow Jones market indicator – one of the main ones in the USA – reached historic highs, reaching 38,000 points. The North American Nasdaq index, which lists the most valuable companies in the United States, is also on the rise.

In Brazil, Ibovespa stood out in 2023, reaching a record stock market value as countries abroad reduced their interest rates and benefited from more profitable uncertain assets.