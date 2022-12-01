Luis Enrique’s team (II)

Midfield. There is no tutía here. The usual three play, the Barcelona machine room. Busquets, although he is aware, is the guardian of style, the one who gives meaning to the game, the lever that moves Spain. As a squire is Gavi, who also has a good touch and who works for three, a footballer who does not shrink from anything or anyone despite the fact that he has only recently come of age. And next to him Pedri, the player who puts magic, who knows how to find the gaps or protect the ball, hit the play or the pause, the figure that always shines between the lines and that is no longer a project but is the present of world football.

Lead. The most significant thing is that Asensio does not play as a false 9, but Morata will act as a center forward, a player who performs like few others with the national team. With him, Spain has a footballer who fixes the central defenders and who will give space and air to the wingers. On the left, as always, will be Olmo, a starter in all three games and one of the best performers. It is the bankruptcy and the hit. And on the right will be Nico Williams, who is leaving the game for the first time and who has earned the confidence of the coach ahead of Ansu Fati. He is the speed and the center.