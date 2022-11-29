La Roja reaches the last day with their homework almost done and barring a debacle they will be in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. Everything will be decided on the last day,

This Thursday, December 1, starting at eight in the afternoon. Japan and Spain will play for the pass to the next round and at the same time Germany and Costa Rica will face each other for the same booty.

Spain’s accounts are simple: if they win or tie, they will go to the round of 16. If they lose, they will have to wait until Costa Rica doesn’t win or Germany doesn’t sign a historic win. In addition, it will be first if it wins and draws, unless Costa Rica wins its match.

Luis Enrique is expected to make small rotations in the eleven. Busquets, who is one card away from missing the next game, will rotate and perhaps Jordi Alba, Gavi, Pedri or Dani Olmo will too. All of them very loaded with minutes.

Schedule and where to see Japan-Spain



The

Japan-Spain can be followed this Thursday, December 1 live from 8:00 p.m., through La 1 de TVE and its mobile application. Those who have the Gol Mundial app will also be able to enjoy the game.

The other match in the group, Germany-Costa Rica, will be played on December 1 at 8:00 p.m. in Spain.

possible alignments



Luis Enrique is expected to introduce several changes to the team: These are the eleven that the coach will choose a priori:

Simon; Carvajal, Eric, Laporte, Balde; Rodri, Gavi, Pedri; Ferran, Asensio and Morata.