Christiane Kuehl

We don’t want contaminated fish! Protest in Seoul against the dumping of slightly radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant in neighboring Japan. © Imago/Seokyong Lee/Penta Press

Japan wants to decide in a few days when the dumping of weakly radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant should begin. Despite the anger in China and South Korea, Tokyo is sticking to the plan.

Fukushima/Frankfurt – In the Far East there is a widespread fear of contaminated fish. Because Japan wants to discharge slightly contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was destroyed in 2011 by an earthquake and subsequent tsunami, into the Pacific. And soon: According to a newspaper report Yomiuri Shimbun Dumping is scheduled to begin between late August and early September. Previously wants Prime Minister Fumio Kishida report on the plans at a tripartite summit with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on August 18 in Camp David, Maryland. Then he wanted to sit down with the responsible ministers. And then it should start.

The Fukushima nuclear power plant is located on the east coast of Japan and is therefore relatively far away from its neighbors South Korea, China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. But the area belongs to the surrounding waters and important fishing grounds for all of them. And even if the states don’t all fish there themselves: Japan exports a lot of fish to China and Hong Kong. Fish which, as residents of neighboring countries fear, could now be radioactively contaminated. In South Korea, outraged people took to the streets against the plans. According to surveys, eight out of ten South Koreans vehemently reject the dumping.

Japan must get rid of the water from the destroyed reactor blocks of Fukushima

What exactly is it about? Starting this summer, the operator of the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant wants to gradually dump water in the Pacific over a period of 30 years Hydrogen isotope tritium is contaminated, which also occurs in nature in low concentrations. This plan was finally approved in early July. To this day, water is needed to cool radiant debris in the reactor blocks of nuclear power plants. But this is contaminated after the cooling process and will cleaned in a process that, according to the operator, can filter out all radioactive elements except for tritium. After that, it has been stored in closed tanks on the site, which now number around 1,000.

According to the operator, the maximum capacity for water storage will be reached in 2024. At the same time, further cooling is required. The area on which the tanks are located is also used for interim storage. Radiating parts of the destroyed reactor blocks are to be accommodated there when the dismantling of the nuclear power plant begins. This will take 30 to 40 years. Only then will the nuclear power plant disappear from the map.

Japan: Water discharged from Fukushima ruin is safe

Japanese scientists assure that the discharged water will be harmless due to the low tritium concentration. Just before it is discharged, it will be mixed with ocean water, meaning that the tritium concentration will be well below the WHO recommendation for drinking water. Elaborate dumping facilities have already been built, including a tunnel that will release the water a kilometer offshore. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also said Japan’s planned release of the water met international safety standards.

After the disaster, Japan shut down all of the country’s nuclear power plants. But now Tokyo is back to nuclear power, despite the constant threat of new earthquakes. At the end of July, it restarted the 48-year-old reactor block number 1 at the Takahama nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture, the oldest in the country. From the end of August it should start full operation. Other nuclear power plants are back on the grid.

The planned discharge of Fukushima water shows once again how sensitive people all over the world are to the possible dangers of radioactive radiation. The distrust is great. Fishing cooperatives in three neighboring prefectures, Fukushima, Miyagi and Iwate, have petitioned against the dumping plans. UN human rights activists have criticized the project as early as 2021 when it was first announced. Environmentalists also protested. The Citizens’ Nuclear Information Center in Tokyo recently emphasized that the water stored in the tanks was “not normal cooling water from a functioning nuclear power plant”. The health risks of radiation exposure are never zero.

Reactions from neighboring countries to Japan’s Fukushima plans: criticism from China, acceptance from South Korea

Now, while South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol “respects” the IAEA report left China on the barricades. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused Japan in June of treating the sea as its “private sewer.” Japan clearly has other options, suggested by Japan’s own Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, for example. Beijing criticized the IAEA report as “one-sided”.

Since the reactor accident, China has banned the import of all food from the surrounding prefectures, and South Korea also stopped imports of fish and seafood from the region in 2013. Both announced that they would retain these import restrictions. Hong Kong Prime Minister loyal to Beijing John Lee also threatened a sweeping ban on imports of all Japanese fish once Japan begins dumping radioactive water into the Pacific.

The respective reactions reflect Japan’s difficult relations with neighboring countries. Tokyo is increasingly concerned about China’s brash stance in the region, while Beijing is angered by Japan’s buildup and growing rapprochement with the US.

South Korea: The President shows understanding, the people are full of anger

Meanwhile, South Korea is trying to get closer to Tokyo in order to ease the historically strained relationship caused by Japan’s occupation in World War II. Mainly because of its atrocities in the war, Japan is still unpopular with many South Koreans. This situation therefore forces President Yoon to perform a balancing act. His office demanded loudly Nike Asia Japan to share real-time dumping surveillance information and allow South Korean experts to participate in safety reviews. On the sidelines of the NATO summit in July, Yoon met Kishida. Kishida promised him that if the safety threshold was exceeded, immediate action would be taken, including stopping the dumping immediately.

The site of the Fukushima nuclear ruins from the air: the water tanks that have been built since 2011 can be seen at the top of the picture. © Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News/AP/dpa

The anger in South Korea is unlikely to slow that down. Just recently, all 167 MPs from the opposition Democratic Party of Korea staged a 17-hour sit-in in parliament. That’s how long it took in 2011 for the Fukushima nuclear reactors to melt after the tsunami hit. The giant wave had destroyed the power supply for the cooling water of several reactors. All of this should change little about Japan’s plans.

This text is an updated version of text that first appeared on June 14, 2023. Since then, the schedule for dumping has become more concrete.