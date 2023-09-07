The new instruments, those that allow us to look into previously inaccessible parts of the cosmos, are the first step to unraveling its secrets. On Thursday morning in Japan (1:42 in the morning, Spanish peninsular time), from the Tanegashima space center, JAXA, the Japanese space agency, has launched XRISM and SLIM into space as planned. These two probes will help answer questions about the universe on a large scale, but also about nearby worlds like the Moon.

On the tip of an H-IIA rocket built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries travels SLIM (Smart Landing Module to explore the Moon), the first probe with which Japan wants to land on the Moon. As demonstrated by the recent failure of the probe moon 25 Russian, that of the private Japanese mission Hakuto-R and that of several other probes, success cannot be taken for granted, although India has managed to land its ship on the selenite surface with a project of only 70 million euros. If it succeeds, Japan would be the fifth country to land on the moon, after the USSR, the US, China and India, although it will take at least three months to arrive.

More information

SLIM’s goal is to test highly precise landing technology with a lightweight probe, an approach that may be key to future missions to the Moon and other locations in the solar system. The Eagle module, with which Armstrong and Aldrin became the first humans to reach the Moon, was precise enough to stick to an ellipse 20 kilometers long by 5 kilometers wide. SLIM intends to settle at a maximum distance of 100 meters from the point chosen to do so, in the Shioli crater. The deputy director of the JAXA Institute for Astronautical and Space Science, Yoshifumi Inatani, believes that “succeeding in this extremely precise landing will improve the quality of space exploration.”

Illustrations of the SLIM probe on the Moon and the XRISM space telescope provided by the Japanese space agency. JAXA

With this technology, which includes cameras adapted to image recognition algorithms to detect dangerous obstacles, missions will be able to land where it is most interesting and not just where it is easy to do so. In addition, they may be lighter (SLIM only weighs 600 kilos, of which 400 are fuel), dedicate more space to scientific instruments, and make it easier to include the possibility of the probe returning to Earth with samples after its visit. The launch can be followed live.

supermassive black holes

XRISM (X-ray Spectroscopy and Imaging Mission) is an X-ray observatory that will use detectors of these electromagnetic signals to study black holes, the formation of chemical elements or galaxy clusters. This project is a second attempt after Hitomi, a Japanese spacecraft with the same objectives and similar technology, was lost due to technical problems a month after its launch, in February 2016.

When looking at the sky with conventional telescopes, you see bright objects, such as stars or galaxies, that tell only part of the story of the universe. Gigantic gravitational monsters, supermassive black holes, inhabit the centers of galaxies, which determine the nature and history of these clusters of stars and planets, and which can be studied with X-ray telescopes such as XRISM. In those places, as around neutron stars or white dwarfs (corpses of stars that with their gravity create boundaries in the space-time fabric we know), information can be obtained to advance beyond accepted physics.

Technicians from the Japanese space agency perform vacuum tests with the XRISM telescope in July 2022. JAXA

Another type of objects that this telescope will investigate are clusters of galaxies, groups with tens or hundreds of them, fundamental in the evolution of the universe. Their structure is thought to depend on a balance between the pressure of the hot plasma they emit and the cohesive force of dark matter, but it is not understood why gradual cooling of the plasma does not cause these clumps to unbalance more quickly. Studying the temperature and velocity of the plasma in these regions of the cosmos will help to understand how the loss of plasma is compensated, and with it, the distribution of dark matter will be better understood. This invisible substance, but which accounts for 80% of the matter that exists, is another of the great mysteries of modern physics.

The third great objective set by the japanese space agency for XRISM is to improve the knowledge of our material history. It is known that, from the first three elements that appeared at the dawn of the universe (hydrogen, helium and lithium) the others began to cook, inside the stars and with the explosions of supernovae. This information can be found in the hot plasma that surrounds the galaxy clusters and its abundance can be detected there by the spectroscopy system of the Japanese probe, which also has instruments provided by NASA or ESA. The amount of light that this gas absorbs or reflects makes it possible to estimate the abundance of each element and reconstruct the patterns of formation and the way in which, after appearing, they could travel through space, accumulate in new stars and give rise to planets like Earth. . Here, in our world, carbon, phosphorus or nitrogen formed in ancient stars made life possible.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.