Paris (dpa)

The Japanese women’s national football team pulled off a stunning upset, beating Brazil 2-1 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Japanese team wasted a valuable opportunity to advance in the last minute of the first half, when player Mina Tanaka missed a penalty kick.

In the second half, the Brazilian women took the lead with a goal by Jennifer da Silva in the 56th minute.

The excitement reached its peak in the final seconds, when the Japanese team equalized with a goal by Saki Kumagai from a penalty kick in the second minute of stoppage time.

Momoko Tanikawa added the second goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, as Japan snatched a thrilling victory.

Japan achieved its first victory in Group 3, to compensate for its 1-2 loss to Spain in the first round, while the Brazilian team fell after its 1-0 victory over Nigeria in the first round.