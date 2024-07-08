The Nikkei average touched a record high of 41,112.24 in volatile trading, but closed down 0.32 percent at 40,780.70. The broader Topix index fell 0.57 percent to 2,867.61.

Market sentiment initially lifted by a strong performance by Wall Street’s main indexes on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted expectations of an interest rate cut as early as September.

Some Japanese technology stocks tracked gains in their U.S. counterparts, supporting the Nikkei.

Investors sought to book profits after Japan’s main stock indexes posted five straight days of gains to reach record highs during last week’s trading session.

Of the 225 stocks listed on the Nikkei, only 53 rose, while 171 fell.

Electrical equipment maker Yaskawa Electric Co. fell 4.4 percent, making it one of the worst performing stocks on a percentage basis, after reporting disappointing earnings results.

Shares of chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron fell 0.9 percent.

In contrast, SoftBank Group Corp rose 0.4 percent after U.S.-listed shares of British chip designer Arm surged to an all-time high. Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp owns a 90 percent stake in Arm.

Fast Retailing, owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, rose 0.4 percent.