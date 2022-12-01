With two goals at the start of the match, the ‘Blue Samurais’ reversed the score and beat the ‘Red’ 2-1, who passed the round as second in the zone. Luis Enrique’s men sinned of conformism when they were ahead and were even a few minutes out of the World Cup.

The crazy definition of Group E left Germany evicted, but it almost took Spain too. At the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Spanish fans ended up celebrating the German goals against Costa Rica, while on the field they watched as Japan broke the forecasts and delivered a new blow.

As against Germany in their debut, the ‘Blue Samurai’ rose from a disappointing first half, turned the score around in a flurry and firmly defended the 2-1 victory to win an unexpected pass, which seemed to destroy with the defeat against Costa Rica.

The defeat is a wake-up call for the ‘Red’, who squandered the advantage with conformism when they were ahead and the lack of reaction when they fell behind on the scoreboard. In fact, during the three minutes that Costa Rica was ahead of Germany, they faced the idea of ​​an unsuspected elimination.

The combination of results changed the destiny for the eighths. Japan will face Croatia next Monday, December 5 at Al Wakrah, while Spain will clash with the surprise Morocco on Tuesday, December 6 at Al Rayyan.

