A team of Japanese researchers has achieved a new world record for Internet data transmission speed, reaching 402 terabits per second (Tb/s). This speed is approximately 1.6 million times faster than the average broadband speed in the United States.

The team, led by the Photonic Networks Laboratory of the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) of Japanused commercially available optical fiber and various amplification technologies to achieve the goal. Their system takes advantage of all the transmission bands of standard fibers and accesses previously unused wavelengths.

According to the association, this project could transform future telecommunications networks by significantly increasing the capacity of optical communication infrastructure, especially as demand for data services continues to grow rapidly.

Here is what they mentioned:

The newly developed technology is expected to make a significant contribution to expanding the communication capacity of optical communication infrastructure as future data services rapidly increase in demand.

To be a bit more clear, the average bandwidth speed in the US in May 2024 was 248.27 Mbps, with an upload speed of 34.23 Mbps. In Q4 2023, Cox recorded the fastest average speed among the country’s major providers. The 402 Tb/s speed achieved by the Japanese team would allow around 12,500 movies to be downloaded in a single second, more than three times the number of movies available on the Internet. Netflix and a little more.

The Japanese team’s breakthrough marks a milestone in internet speed, potentially revolutionizing future communications infrastructure. Despite the challenges of real-world implementation, this achievement highlights the impressive progress in data transmission technologies. And it points to a very important implementation in the future.

Via: Readwrite