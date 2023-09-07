Home page World

Split

A Japanese H2A launch vehicle lifts off from the launch pad at Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, south of the country. © Uncredited/Kyodo News/AP/dpa

After the false start of a new carrier rocket, the high-tech nation succeeds in launching the proven predecessor model. On board: an X-ray telescope designed to explore the origins of the universe.

Tanegashima – Japan has sent a small probe to the moon. A Japanese carrier rocket of the type H2A took off successfully in the morning (local time) in clear weather from Japan’s Tanegashima spaceport in the south-west of the island kingdom.

In addition to the SLIM moon lander, there was also an X-ray telescope called XRISM on board, which is intended to explore the origins of the universe. XRISM successfully separated from the launch vehicle about 14 minutes and nine seconds and SLIM about 47 minutes and 33 seconds after launch, the Japanese space agency Jaxa announced.

The rocket launch had previously been postponed several times due to poor weather conditions. Should Japan succeed with SLIM, the high-tech nation would become the fifth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the US, China and India.

India was only able to do this a few days ago, after a Russian space probe had crashed on the moon. The lunar lander developed by the Japanese space agency Jaxa is intended to test technologies for future pinpoint landings on the lunar surface. SLIM is scheduled to enter lunar orbit about three to four months after launch and attempt to reach the surface of the moon in four to six months.

Will humans be back on the moon soon?

The data collected by Japan on the moon will be used as part of the US-led Artemis project. The aim of this project is to bring people back to the moon by 2025 and to advance the exploration of the moon. The wider goal is human exploration of Mars.

Japan is also working with the US space agency Nasa and the European Space Agency ESA on the XRISM mission (X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission). XRISM is designed to make observations of the hot gas-plasma wind blowing through galaxies in the Universe. It is hoped that this will provide information about the composition and development of celestial objects.

It was the first launch of a larger Japan-designed launch vehicle since a next-generation H3 rocket failed in March this year. The successor to the reliable H2 launch vehicle was Japan’s first new development of a large launch vehicle in around 30 years. Japan intends to establish itself firmly in the lucrative and increasingly competitive global satellite launch business. The H3 rocket program is also seen as important to Japan’s participation in space development, including the US-led Artemis program. dpa