Japan will soon send in Ukraine an experimental drug for the treatment of coronavirus disease Favipiravir / Avigan. About this in an interview Ukrinform said the Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Takashi Kurai.

He recalled that the Japanese side was ready to do this six months ago, but only now the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made an official decision to receive this type of drugs.

“We will be able to send them (medicines. – Author) to Ukraine in the near future, as soon as there is a corresponding order from the Ukrainian government for the embassy in Tokyo and the exchange of necessary documents with the Japanese Foreign Ministry takes place.” – said the ambassador.

In total, 12,200 tablets will be provided to Ukraine, which is “a lot” in comparison with other countries that have applied for the drug.

At the same time, the diplomat emphasized that Favipiravir is not officially recognized as a medicine in Japan and the country provides it free of charge to countries willing to conduct clinical trials.

Recall that China has been officially using the drug, which belongs to the group of antimalarials, since February 2020.

