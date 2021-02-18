The one who was until now the Minister of the Olympic Games replaces Yoshiro Mori who had to resign last Friday after sexist comments that caused a scandal.

Change at the head of the Tokyo Olympics. Japanese Minister of the Olympics Seiko Hashimoto, 56, was appointed Thursday, February 18, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee. She replaces Yoshiro Mori who had to resign last Friday after sexist comments that caused a scandal. “I will spare no effort for the success of the Tokyo Games”Hashimoto said just after her appointment, which comes five months before the scheduled opening of the event postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She had presented her resignation from the government to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga shortly before.

Yoshiro Mori was pushed out for saying in early February that women spoke too long during meetings, which he found “annoying”. The words of the 83-year-old former Japanese prime minister had been strongly condemned, in Japan and abroad. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had belatedly judged that they were contrary to the values ​​of Olympism, in particular on gender equality, and sponsors of the Olympics had also put pressure to accelerate the departure of the former president.

Minister responsible for the Olympics and gender equality since September 2019, also a member of the Upper House of Parliament since 1995, Seiko Hashimoto also has a long sports career behind her. She participated in seven Olympic Games (four Winter Olympics and three Summer Olympics) in the 1980s and 1990s, as a speed skater and as a track cyclist. She notably won a bronze medal in speed skating at the Albertville Games (France) in 1992.