Japan is expected to see record high temperatures in more than 200 locations nationwide on Sunday.

High temperatures were recorded in the area from Kanto to Okinawa on Saturday, which also marks the start of summer vacation for children across the country, NHK reported, citing data from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The hottest city in the country was Shizuoka, recording 38.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Fuchu in the Tokyo area at 38 degrees Celsius.

The temperature reached 35.8 degrees Celsius in Tokyo, the first day of extreme heat in nearly two weeks.