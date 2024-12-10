“Mirai Ningen Sentakuki”, better known as the “human washing machine of the future”, could be the breakthrough for all of us who hate washing and hanging clothes. Manufactured by the technology company Science Co., Mirai is a Japanese machine that will be presented in 2025 at the Osaka Kansai Expo, and that allows a person to clean and dry what they are wearing in a record time of fifteen minutes and with total relaxation.

This washing machine is based on a design from the 1970s, “the ultrasonic bathtub”, presented at the Japan World Expo in Osaka and developed by Sanyo Electric Co, now Panasonic Holdings. As innovative as it was at its time, the capsule did not achieve the desired success.

Do you collect useless things? Neanderthals did it too In the Prado Vargas cave, in Cornejos, Spain, 15 marine fossils from the Upper Cretaceous period were found. It is theorized that these items were transported by a community for ornamental, symbolic, or exchange purposes.

What is it like inside?

Its appearance is similar to the cabin of an airplane, it is a transparent capsule with white edges where the user can sit comfortably and enjoy a complete wash; with an internal screen that allows you to project images and videos to make the experience a little more entertaining. Once inside, the machine is filled with hot water and creates a system of micro air bubbles activated by ultrasonic waves; which when exploded generate a soft but powerful shock wave capable of removing dirtbacteria and limescale from both skin and clothing without the need to add soap, shower gel or other chemical detergent.

X content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Mirai Ningen Sentakuki is the culmination of all technological innovations in cleaning: it includes sensors that monitor the heartbeat along with other vital parameters of the user, allowing the water temperature to be adjusted automatically and quickly. Thanks to its sophisticated system that uses AI, the capsule will be able to analyze the user’s mood inside. and create a relaxing atmosphere throughout the wash cycle.

Would you buy it?

The futuristic capsule will offer a solution to the hustle and bustle of modern life: 15 minutes of pure relaxation while the machine takes care of a cumbersome task. Start with the 5-minute pre-wash, where hot water is sprayed to prepare the skin for the 3-minute soak. During washing, high-pressure jets are activated by massage balls to stimulate blood circulation. Next, the cleaning phase begins using ultrasonic waves that mechanically remove dirt and the final rinse with warm water for 2 minutes.

The experience concludes with a 5-minute drying with hot air and infrared lights to eliminate all germs. According to Science Co. CEO Yasuaki Aoyama, this innovation “is a response to modern hygiene and well-being needs.” The commercialization of Mirai Ningen Sentakuki is scheduled for 2025 and, if it is as successful as expected, it could make traditional showers and bathtubs obsolete, as well as their direct adversaries: washing machines.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy, adapted by Alondra Flores.