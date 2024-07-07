Sohu: Putin Surprises China with Reaction to Japan’s Kuril Islands Proposal

Japan offered Russia major investments in the Kuril Islands if Moscow agreed to theoretically open Tokyo’s access to the Kurils. Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the Japanese offer, causing surprise and bewilderment in China.

Journalists from the Chinese publication Sohu noted that the deal proposed by Tokyo at first glance looks very tempting. Thus, Japan wanted to invest resources in the Far East and promote the development of the region. In addition, approval of the deal could contribute to the normalization of bilateral relations.

The Russian leader, in turn, emphasized that the Kuril Islands are sovereign Russian territory, which is why this issue will not be considered.

Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Photo: Grigory Sysoev / RIA Novosti

Putin’s rejection of Tokyo’s offer explained

According to Chinese journalists, Putin’s refusal to accept major Japanese investments is explained by national security issues. The Russian president’s decision, the media noted, demonstrates Putin’s foresight on the Kuril Islands issue.

The article states that if Russia had agreed to the proposal, the country’s security would have been at risk. For example, Japan could have allowed the US to deploy military bases on the islands.

“Japan will never be able to get these islands,” the authors of the article concluded.

Japan called the Southern Kuril Islands illegally occupied

In April of this year, the Japanese government called the southern part of the Kuril Islands illegally occupied by Russia. It was reported that the greatest concern in bilateral relations was the “Northern Territories issue,” as Tokyo calls the islands.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

“The Northern Territories are islands over which Japan has sovereignty and which are the original territory of Japan, but which are currently illegally occupied by Russia,” the report said.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry has declared its commitment to resolving the problem with this part of the islands and concluding a peace treaty with Moscow.

In response to this, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the sovereignty of the Russian Federation over the Southern Kurils is indisputable and is enshrined at the level of international legislation. “I would like to remind official Tokyo once again that the Southern Kurils are an integral part of the territory of the Russian Federation on legal international grounds following the results of World War II,” the diplomat said, adding that the territory’s belonging to Russia is enshrined in the UN Charter.

The Russian president has also repeatedly said that the Kuril Islands are sovereign territory of Russia. And the results of World War II, as a result of which the islands came under Russian control, are not subject to revision.

Intelligence bases have begun to be built on the Kuril Islands, which they see as a signal to Japan

In May, James Brown, a professor of international relations at Temple University’s Tokyo campus, pointed out that Russia had begun to build a network of intelligence bases on the Kuril Islands. With these actions, he said, Moscow was sending a signal to Japan about the consequences of aiding Ukraine.

Struve Mountains. Kuril Islands Struve Mountains. Photo: Nadezhda Liksakova / RIA Novosti

The media noted that the equipment installed in the Kuril Islands will make it possible to track the military activity of Japan and the American military stationed at Japanese bases.

After the article was published, the Japanese publication Hokkaido Shimbun wrote that Tokyo should postpone negotiations with Russia on the ownership of the Kuril Islands, since Moscow is becoming increasingly attentive to territorial issues. “In conditions where interest in territorial issues has seriously increased within Russia due to the Ukrainian conflict, it will be more difficult for Tokyo to advance in the ‘northern territories,'” the article said.