With each passing day, users are more excited for the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a video game that is by far one of the most anticipated in the franchise. And that has made several retailers give interesting pre-sale gifts, this to have a massive wave of customers eager to take a copy.

This has happened with Amazon in Japan, since they are including a gift that for many may be strange, since they are kitchen utensils with video game prints. Specifically, those who order the game in advance may receive a spoon and fork with the title of the game, as well as a triforce.

it appears Amazon JPN preorder bonus for Tears of the Kingdom is…a spoon/fork pic.twitter.com/j0ipOECFqG —Wario64 (@Wario64) March 17, 2023

It is worth mentioning that these two eating utensils are being given away only to those who purchase the collector’s copy of the game, which is already sold out at the moment. For their part, those who buy the standard version may earn creditors to at least take the spoon with video game motifs on the handle.

This has led users to make jokes on the matter, as they mention that with the cutlery they can try the different dishes of the title that link prepares in the different fireplaces. In addition, some mention that it is at least a better gift than that of GameStopwhich is a wooden tablet that did not convince regular customers.

Via: Amazon

Editor’s note: This is not new for Nintendo game pre-sales, since they also gave away a fork and spoon with Pokémon at the time, this with the versions of Scarlet and Violet. So it seems that the company wants to continue with the trend.