Japanese municipalities are short of doctors to complete the government program, according to which vaccination of the elderly population against coronavirus should be completed by July of this year. On Sunday, May 23, a Japanese newspaper reports. Yomiuri with reference to the data of the study.

The study was carried out in cities where the campaign to vaccinate the population takes place not only in hospitals, but also in school buildings and public institutions. Thus, the authorities of Yokohama, which is home to 3.7 million people, reported a shortage of doctors. The same was stated in the prefectures of Hokkaido, Okinawa, Matsuyama and Otsu.

At the same time, the authorities of Tokyo, Nagoya and 28 other cities announced a sufficient number of doctors to carry out immunization of residents, according to the pace set by the authorities.

In these cities, vaccinations are carried out in specially equipped stations, while in the rest of Japan, vaccinations are carried out in local medical institutions.

As specified in the material, vaccination in Japan began in mid-February this year. To date, 2.3 million health workers out of 4.8 million have completed full immunizations.

Earlier, on May 17, amid the spread of coronavirus in Japan, 43% of the country’s population supported the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics, which is a record number. Another 40% supported the decision to postpone the event again, and 14% voted for the decision to host the sports games.