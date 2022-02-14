It comes on the heels of the 50th anniversary of the 1972 hostage crisis at a mountain lodge in central Japan, where two police officers were killed in a shootout.

The video warns that “members of the Japanese Red Army are still on the run and may live somewhere near you,” adding that “the case is far from over.”

The video, produced by the police’s Public Security Department, has been posted on social media and is displayed on billboards on large screens in central Tokyo. Authorities have also placed posters at train stations and other public places. In addition to the photos of the wanted men showing them when they were younger, the police added photos of what they likely look like now.

The Japanese Red Army, a violent extremist left-wing group with links to Palestinian militants, was formed in 1971 and has claimed responsibility for several international attacks, including the 1975 seizing of the US Consulate in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The group is also suspected of carrying out the 1972 attack. machine guns and hand grenades at an international airport outside Tel Aviv, Israel.

The campaign against the militants comes just months before the scheduled release at the end of May of the group’s imprisoned leader, Fusako Shigenobu, 76, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for masterminding the 1974 takeover of the French embassy in The Hague. She was arrested in 2000 in Osaka, where she was hiding.

The following year, Shigenobu announced the dissolution of the Japanese Red Army, but security officials suspected it was still linked to banned foreign groups.

Tokyo police said they are seeking information from citizens about the wanted militants, who they say may have returned to Japan and are hiding in the country.

Among the seven people is Kunio Bando, 75, who was arrested, and later released, and fled to Algeria after the 1977 hijacking of a Japan Airlines plane to release his colleagues in Japanese prisons.

There is also Kozu Okamoto, 74, wanted for his alleged role in the 1972 attack on an airport in Israel that killed nearly 100 people.