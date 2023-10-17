Japan demanded that Russia lift restrictions on the import of Japanese seafood

Russia, following China, has decided to introduce temporary restrictions on the import of Japanese fish products, Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

The department explained this step as precautionary measures against the background of the discharge of contaminated water into the sea from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant (NPP). To lift the ban, Japan will have to provide “comprehensive information necessary to confirm the safety of aquatic products.” In addition, Russian specialists will also analyze the products, Rosselkhoznadzor added.

Japan considered Russia’s decision unfair

Japan called on Russia to reconsider its decision regarding the import of fish and seafood. The head of the country’s Foreign Ministry department for disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation, Katsuro Kitagawa, called the ban unfair.

Russia’s latest decision is extremely regrettable and we strongly urge its revocation Katsuro KitagawaHead of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Department for Disarmament and Nuclear Non-Proliferation See also Akhmat footballers defeated Dynamo with a score of 3: 0 in the RPL match

According to him, such actions contradict the international movement to ease or eliminate restrictions on food imports from Japan.

At the same time, Russia was not the only country that introduced a ban on the import of Japanese seafood. China made a similar decision. The country’s General Customs Administration introduced appropriate restrictions on August 24.

In addition to this, according to data RBC, South Korea announced the extension of a ban on imports of seafood from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, as well as 27 agricultural products from fifteen prefectures.

In August, Japan began releasing water from Fukushima into the ocean. How safe is it?

The Japanese company Tokyo Electric Power began discharging treated water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on August 24. The liquid used to cool the damaged reactors was purified from 62 types of radionuclides, with the only exception being tritium. At the same time, according to Japan’s assurances, its content in water will be significantly less than the permissible safety standard established by the International Commission on Radiological Protection and the country’s government.

In addition, the Japanese authorities promised to stop the discharge of water from Fukushima into the ocean if the background radiation exceeds. Japan’s water release plan was also approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The head of the organization, Mariano Grossi, stressed that this would have “negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.”