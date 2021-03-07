In Japan, the second case of an anaphylactic reaction of a local resident to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was recorded. This is reported by RIA News with reference to information from the country’s Ministry of Health.

After the vaccination, a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 had a fever in 25 minutes, her blood pressure dropped and a cough began, and breathing difficulties and itching were added to these symptoms. The medicine taken eliminated these consequences.

The patient has no concomitant diseases, so the ministry linked the allergy to the injection of the vaccine.

On March 5, another older woman with asthma also developed anaphylaxis after being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

An elderly patient died on March 2 in Japan. She was given an injection, after which she died of subarachnoid hemorrhage. The Ministry of Health is conducting a check.

On February 14, Japan registered the vaccine for Pfizer, after which the first round of vaccination began in the country, reaching 45 thousand people. A paramedic got under her. Citizens over 65 will start vaccinating in April.