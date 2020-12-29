The first case of a South African strain of coronavirus was recorded in Japan, reports RIA News.

It is reported that tests showed the presence of the virus in a 30-year-old woman who arrived from South Africa on December 19. Specialists from the National Research Institute of Infectious Diseases said that this is a mutated virus that has spread in South Africa.

It also became known that six more people had a British strain of coronavirus. In total, 15 people in Japan have contracted the new coronavirus strains.

On the eve of the PRC introduced restrictive measures to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from the UK. The country suspended flights with Britain from December 28 to January 10.

Earlier, the virologist spoke about the danger of a new variety of COVID-19 identified in the United Kingdom. So, according to the expert, the virus has become more infectious and spreads several times faster, but its antigenic properties have not changed.