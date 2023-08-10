Measure is valid for trips of up to 3 months; Brazil will also no longer require documentation for Japanese

Itamaraty announced this Wednesday (9.Aug.2023) that Japan will no longer require a visa for Brazilians to enter the country. The measure takes effect on September 30 and is valid for trips of up to 90 days – 3 months. In a reciprocal way, Brazil will also not ask for authorization for Japanese people. In May, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had announced that he was considering the waiver after meeting with the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the G7 summit. Here’s the full from the Itamaraty communiqué (78 KB).