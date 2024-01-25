Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/25/2024 – 9:22

The Japanese Space Agency (Jaxa) released an image of the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) probe on the Moon, captured by the Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2). LEV-2 is the world's first robot to perform fully autonomous exploration on the lunar surface.

The unmanned explorer landed on lunar soil on Saturday, 20, making Japan the fifth country to land on the Moon.

LEV-2 and LEV-1 were ejected from the spacecraft shortly before Slim landed

Until now, only the United States, Russia (then the Soviet Union), China and recently India had managed to successfully land on the Moon.

Japan, in turn, had two failed missions, one public and one private.

According to Jaxa, Slim made a soft landing on the lunar surface. However, an abnormality in the main engine affected the landing, resulting in the solar panels being unable to charge.

The agency said it will continue to attempt Slim's recovery as the angle of sunlight changes on the lunar surface.