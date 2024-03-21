Tremor triggered alarms in the capital Tokyo and neighboring cities; there are no reports of deaths or injuries

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Japan this Thursday (21.Mar.2024), informed the Meteorological Agency of the Asian country. No deaths or injuries were reported.

The earthquake triggered alarms in the capital Tokyo and neighboring cities, according to the Japan Times. As the country records a high frequency of the phenomenon, its buildings are reinforced and have not suffered damage.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicenter of the earthquake occurred in southern Ibaraki Prefecture, 95 kilometers northeast of Tokyo. The depth was about 50 kilometers. Smaller tremors were recorded from the northeast to the center of the country. There are no tsunami warnings.

The public broadcaster NHK reported the partial suspension of train circulation due to a power outage. The situation has now been regularized.