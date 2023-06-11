About 70% of new nuclear reactors in the world are in China and the Russian Federation. About this on Sunday, June 11, the newspaper writes Nikkei with reference to data from the Japan Electricity Information Center.

Currently, 110 third-generation reactors are under construction or design, which meet the increased safety measures after the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Of these, 46 belong to China and 30 to Russia.

At the same time, 19 Russian reactors under construction are located outside the country. Thus, Moscow, despite the confrontation with the collective West, retains its position in the global nuclear energy market. One of the examples of successful projects of the Russian Federation in this area can be considered the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey and the Ed-Dabaa NPP in Egypt.

Meanwhile, Japan, the United States and European states suspended many initiatives in the wake of the Fukushima-1 accident in 2011. This led to the stagnation of the nuclear sphere in these regions and an imbalance in technological development, since the Russian Federation and China have gone far ahead.

Western countries and Japan hope to catch up and reduce dependence on supplies from the Russian Federation through the use of small modular reactors, but Russia and China also do not stand still and have every chance to expand their influence, the authors of the material concluded.

Earlier, on June 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian Federation had proved its leading position in the nuclear market. According to him, the formation of the advantages of the Russian nuclear industry took place in harsh conditions, when the country had to face, among other things, unscrupulous competitors.

Thus, he commented on the news that on June 8, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunakom and US President Joe Biden agreed on an Atlantic declaration, one of the tasks of which is to confront Russia in the nuclear field.

At the same time, it was reported that the UK and the US would discuss strengthening supply chains for critical minerals.