Japan's Ministry of Defense protests against North Korea over ballistic missile launch

The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced a protest to North Korea in connection with the test launch of a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan. Related message published on the website of the Japanese military department.

“North Korea's actions threaten the peace and security of our country, region and world. Such launches of ballistic missiles violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions and pose a serious problem. Our country expressed strong protest and condemnation to the DPRK. To protect the lives and property of citizens, we will continue to work closely with the United States, South Korea and other countries and will do our best to collect and analyze information, as well as monitor and control,” the official statement said.

The launch of the first North Korean missile this year became known on the morning of January 14. “The North launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan (referred to as the East Sea on South Korean maps – approx. “Tapes.ru”) seas,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces said in a statement.

Later, the Japanese Ministry of Defense reported that a missile of an unknown type launched from North Korea fell in the Sea of ​​Japan outside the Japanese economic zone without reaching it.