In a lawsuit filed by 3 homoaffective couples, the Fukuoka Court considered that a veto is a “state of unconstitutionality”

The District Court of Fukuoka, in the south of Japan, decided this Thursday (June 8, 2023) to partially accept the action of 3 homoaffective couples contrary to the ban on getting married. Actions were filed in 2019. Couples claimed that impeding legal union disregarded the principles of freedom and equality guaranteed by the Japanese Constitution. The country is the only one in the G7 (group of the 7 most developed nations in the world) that vetoes marriage between people of the same sex.

Ueda Hiroyuki, the judge presiding over the case, said in his ruling that the ban represents a “state of unconstitutionality” based on Article 24, Section 2 of the Japanese Constitution. The standard states that “Matters Relating to Marriage and the Family” must be based on “individual dignity and the essential equality of the sexes”. The information is from the newspaper Nikkei.

However, the magistrate added that he could not claim to be a constitutional violation. In the lawsuits, the couples asked for compensation from the government, which was rejected.

The determination is the 5th in Japanese courts on the subject:

two considered the non-recognition of same-sex marriage unconstitutional;

two other decisions considered a “state of unconstitutionality” (including Fukuoka);

and one classified it as constitutional.

unconstitutional state of affairs

As stated by Hiroyuki, the concept of the decision does not state that what happened is unconstitutional, but that the Court is faced with a situation of violation that affects a wide number of people.

The decision-making technique developed in Colombia serves to confront situations of serious and systematic outrages of fundamental rights, which require coordinated action from various social instances.